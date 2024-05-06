First National Trust Co Acquires 99 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $5,522,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SJM traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -128.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

