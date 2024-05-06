First National Trust Co Acquires New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.19. 106,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.60. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.