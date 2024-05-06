First National Trust Co Has $250,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 833,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,039. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

