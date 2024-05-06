First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 206,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 131,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,425. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WY

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.