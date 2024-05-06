First National Trust Co Sells 1,191 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Trust Co cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

