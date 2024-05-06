First National Trust Co Sells 587 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

