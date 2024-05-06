First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.90. 469,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,301. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

