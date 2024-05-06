First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.96

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 18147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.