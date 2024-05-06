First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $46.21. 171,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,460. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

