First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.59. 100,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.