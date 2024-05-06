FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 644,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 240,554 shares.The stock last traded at $40.61 and had previously closed at $40.53.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 69,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 91.1% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.