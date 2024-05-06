FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-4.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50-4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-4.410 EPS.

FMC Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FMC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,391. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.