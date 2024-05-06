Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 6.1%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.14. 2,542,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,584,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Foot Locker Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

