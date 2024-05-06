Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the previous session’s volume of 11,919 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Forafric Global Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

