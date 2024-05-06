Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.