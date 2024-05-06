Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.37.

FTNT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,471,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,481. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

