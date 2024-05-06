Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.32.
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
