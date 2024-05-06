Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $574.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

