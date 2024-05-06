FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,391 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,187,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,974,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SouthState by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.62. 69,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

