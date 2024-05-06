FourThought Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $207,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 49.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.96. 2,505,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,886,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

