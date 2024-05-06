FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGTI remained flat at $41.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,487. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

