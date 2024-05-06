FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

