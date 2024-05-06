FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,424 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $158.44. 915,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

