FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after buying an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,621,000 after purchasing an additional 450,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

