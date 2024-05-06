FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $116.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,120. The firm has a market cap of $320.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

