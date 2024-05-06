FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

MNST traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.21. 4,489,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.