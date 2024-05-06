FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $4.44 on Monday, hitting $476.16. 100,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,513. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.29 and a 200-day moving average of $513.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.88.

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

