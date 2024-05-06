FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,680 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.08% of FTAI Aviation worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $754,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

