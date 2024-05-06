FTAI Aviation’s (FTAI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.95.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.38. 337,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,012. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

