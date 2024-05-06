Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.40

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 92990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GAU

Galiano Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.31.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3656846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,985 shares of company stock worth $101,652. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.