Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 74,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 454,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $98.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

