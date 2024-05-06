Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,345 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,345 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortinet by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 569.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after acquiring an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $38,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $58.81. 14,425,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

