Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 15.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 245,958 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,022,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orange by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the period.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. 230,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

