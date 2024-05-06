Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 141,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 710,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

