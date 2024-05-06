Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 477,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,715 shares of company stock worth $166,189 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

