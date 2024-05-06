Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.35. 2,418,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,400. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

