Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,302 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HY. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 520.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.