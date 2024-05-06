Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,302 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HY. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 520.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance
HY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.93%.
Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
