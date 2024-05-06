Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 727,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,968,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,930,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,806. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

