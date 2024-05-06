Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.33. 1,410,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

