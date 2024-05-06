Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,912. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

