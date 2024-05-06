Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,442 shares of company stock worth $82,702,867. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $400.74. 218,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.39 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

