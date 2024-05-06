Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CASY traded up $9.28 on Monday, reaching $323.20. The company had a trading volume of 229,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,454. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.66 and its 200-day moving average is $289.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

