GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get GAP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

GPS traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $22.12. 4,026,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GAP by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GAP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.