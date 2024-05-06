Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430,149 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $37,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 125,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.18 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

