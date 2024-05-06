GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.11 and last traded at $167.80. Approximately 1,453,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,229,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.26.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

