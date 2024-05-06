GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.11 and last traded at $167.80. Approximately 1,453,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,229,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV
GE Vernova Trading Up 1.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.