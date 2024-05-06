Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.57

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Genesis Land Development Stock Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$193.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of C$71.60 million for the quarter.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

