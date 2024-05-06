Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.34 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

