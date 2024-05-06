Gladstone Land (LAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:LAND opened at $12.92 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -207.41%.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
