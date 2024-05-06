Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 404,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 181,784 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.17.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

About Global Business Travel Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Express Co acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,721,000. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,473,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 176,404 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 410,114 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 228,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

