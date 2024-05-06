Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 404,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 181,784 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.17.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.61.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
Further Reading
