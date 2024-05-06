Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Partners worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

GLP stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

